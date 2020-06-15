All apartments in Ormond Beach
Ormond Beach, FL
48 Abacus Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

48 Abacus Avenue

48 Abacus Avenue · (386) 677-5594
Location

48 Abacus Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Deer Creek Of Hunter's Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Abacus Avenue · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1983 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home. The home features beautiful kitchen cabinets with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances including a double oven, a Great Room and covered patio. The home has gorgeous views of the pond in the rear of the home. Conveniently located near I-95 in Ormond Beach!
*Includes lawn care.
*Sorry, No Pets

Call Kristy for information.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2329157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Abacus Avenue have any available units?
48 Abacus Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Abacus Avenue have?
Some of 48 Abacus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Abacus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 Abacus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Abacus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 48 Abacus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 48 Abacus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 Abacus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 Abacus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Abacus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Abacus Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 Abacus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 Abacus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 Abacus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Abacus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Abacus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Abacus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Abacus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
