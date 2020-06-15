48 Abacus Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home. The home features beautiful kitchen cabinets with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances including a double oven, a Great Room and covered patio. The home has gorgeous views of the pond in the rear of the home. Conveniently located near I-95 in Ormond Beach!
*Includes lawn care.
*Sorry, No Pets
Call Kristy for information.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2329157)