48 Abacus Avenue

Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home. The home features beautiful kitchen cabinets with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances including a double oven, a Great Room and covered patio. The home has gorgeous views of the pond in the rear of the home. Conveniently located near I-95 in Ormond Beach!

*Includes lawn care.

*Sorry, No Pets



Call Kristy for information.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822



No Pets Allowed



