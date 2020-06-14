Apartment List
/
FL
/
ormond beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL with garage

Ormond Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14 Country Club Drive
14 Country Club Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Country Club Drive in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
110 Dawn Drive
110 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1604 sqft
Located beachside between River and Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large florida room, oversize 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
137 Highland Avenue
137 Highland Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Nice home within walking distance to the river. Tile floors offer easy maintenance. Open floor plan. Inside laundry room with washer /dryer hookups. Kitchen has nice oak cabinets and includes the refrigerator, dishwasher and range.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8 Black Water Way
8 Black Water Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Ideal Screened Pool Home in Gated Community. Split floor plan Open kitchen with all appliances, family room area to pool. Tile and carpeted floors, inside laundry Rm. 2 car garage auto door opener. Owner takes care of Pool & lawn.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
108 Deep Woods Way
108 Deep Woods Way, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2631 sqft
STUNNING POOL HOME! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, located in Ormond Beach. Over 2600 sq ft. 3 car garage. Lawn, pool and pest control included. MOVE-IN-READY! Magnificent home featuring: vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
213 Osceola Avenue
213 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 213 Osceola Avenue in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2639 sqft
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deer Creek Of Hunter's Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Abacus Avenue
48 Abacus Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1983 sqft
Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Tomoka Oaks Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
22 Oakmont Cir
22 Oakmont Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1725 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home located in desirable Tomoka Oaks Golf Community.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Vista Gardens
1 Unit Available
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY
66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ormond Beach 1 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond Beach 3 BedroomsOrmond Beach Apartments with Balcony
Ormond Beach Apartments with GarageOrmond Beach Apartments with GymOrmond Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond Beach Apartments with ParkingOrmond Beach Apartments with Pool
Ormond Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerOrmond Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrmond Beach Furnished ApartmentsOrmond Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLSt. Augustine, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Orange City, FLNocatee, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLVillano Beach, FLTitusville, FLButler Beach, FLEustis, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus