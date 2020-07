Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool e-payments bike storage garage

Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. Spacious floor plans, abundant amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff all contribute to a higher standard of living. Stop by for your personalized tour and feast with your eyes today! We look forward to meeting you!