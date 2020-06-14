/
1 bedroom apartments
43 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL
6 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
1 Unit Available
131 Rockefeller Drive
131 Rockefeller Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
510 sqft
Nice 1 corner unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with full kitchen. Fresh interior paint and brand new a/c system. Includes lawn maintenance and water. Walking distance to the beach!!! Inquire about rental requirements.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
749 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
17 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
1 Unit Available
509 Harvey Ave 1
509 Harvey Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248 This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.
1 Unit Available
462 Brentwood Dr #174
462 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
461 Brentwood Dr #227
461 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
463 Brentwood Dr #300
463 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 Unit Available
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
795 sqft
Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed.
1 Unit Available
1433 N Atlantic Avenue
1433 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
675 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED -READY Ground Floor condo Beach side condo with a heated ocean view pool. Newly upgraded condo. Looking for a new remodeled condo to spend some vacation time in? Your look is over, this condo has everything new in it.
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
624 BRADDOCK AVE
624 Braddock Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Beautiful Place with ocean Front view.Multi-Family is located at 624 Braddock Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. It is in the Braddock Park neighborhood in Daytona Beach, FL 32118. 624 Braddock Ave has approximately 6992 Sq ft.
1 Unit Available
330 North Peninsula Drive
330 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID11732
1 Unit Available
142 FRAZAR ROAD
142 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is an extra $65 a month.
1 Unit Available
140 FRAZAR ROAD
140 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is $65 per month.Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes.
Daytona Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 Lockhart Unit 3
200 Lockhart Street, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed room unit for $750 - (RLNE5738685)
1 Unit Available
422 Henry Butts Dr
422 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
Half off Of first month rent if approved - Fridge, Stove, and Lawn Care Included (RLNE4875541)
