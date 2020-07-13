/
apartments with pool
80 Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL with pool
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
8 Black Water Way
8 Black Water Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Ideal Screened Pool Home in Gated Community. Split floor plan Open kitchen with all appliances, family room area to pool. Tile and carpeted floors, inside laundry Rm. 2 car garage auto door opener. Owner takes care of Pool & lawn.
103 Sawtooth Lane
103 Sawtooth Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1312 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage detached pool home on its own lot, located in the Sawtooth community, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. Look no further than this gorgeous pool home, no expense was spared to modernize this house.
River
111-s WASHINGTON STREET
111 South Washington Street, Ormond Beach, FL
Studio
$1,410
565 sqft
Live, Work, Play … Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.
624 Robin Road
624 Robin Road, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
796 sqft
Rent 1325.00 + 65.00 water utility UNFURNISHED 1450.00 + 65 water utility FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath, garage, huge Florida room and separate screen room. 20 steps from community pool and tennis court. Lawn and pest control included in the price. No pets.
9 Oakwood Park
9 Oakwood Park, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
For Rent in Ormond Beach. Beautiful, spacious, centrally located.3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story townnouse w/ 1 assigned parking space & plenty of guest parking.This is an end unit. KIchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1563 sqft
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan.
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1267 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
1647 Riverside Dr
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
5122 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
2711 North Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1100.00; IMRID10700
3000 N Atlantic Avenue
3000 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3423 sqft
Direct Oceanfront. One unit per floor. Breathtaking views from every room. This unit has 3,460 of living sq feet and offers 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths. This condo unit is ideal for those who appreciate exclusive living.
Ortona Park
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
