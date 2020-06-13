/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
50 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2711 N Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.Furnished ground floor unit at Riverside Condominiums. Riverside offers 3 swimming pools, 2 fishing docks, shuffle board and more.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable and internet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1635 US-1
1635 US Route 1, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
An All-Inclusive Biker's Paradise, just bring your suitcase! Destination Daytona, Furnished, Condotel features 2 Separate Bedrooms Each with own Ensuite Bath with a Full Kitchen, Living Room & Washer/Dryer! Rent includes all utilities: water,
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE! Beautifully furnished and appointed.Stunning ocean views! This 4th floor units offers views from almost every room and is completely move-in ready with all furnishings included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ormond By The Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD
1567 Derbyshire Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond Beach
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
912 N Grandview Ave
912 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Rent includes electricity, water. Charming, private furnished studio with exposed brick, new kitchen in the Seabreeze District of Daytona Beachside. Granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande at the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2180 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
