223 Milsap Road

Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family. Large laundry room with 2 washers & 2 dryers, fantastic private backyard retreat area. Central location, walk to many restaurants, retail, & parks. Do not miss this unique opportunity to live in desirable Ormond Beach. *** Separate entrance apartment with kitchen/full bath - reserved for owner use. ***