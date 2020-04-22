All apartments in Ormond Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

223 Milsap Road

223 Milsap Road · (386) 451-3586
Location

223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Ortona Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 3218 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family. Large laundry room with 2 washers & 2 dryers, fantastic private backyard retreat area. Central location, walk to many restaurants, retail, & parks. Do not miss this unique opportunity to live in desirable Ormond Beach. *** Separate entrance apartment with kitchen/full bath - reserved for owner use. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Milsap Road have any available units?
223 Milsap Road has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Milsap Road have?
Some of 223 Milsap Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Milsap Road currently offering any rent specials?
223 Milsap Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Milsap Road pet-friendly?
No, 223 Milsap Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 223 Milsap Road offer parking?
Yes, 223 Milsap Road does offer parking.
Does 223 Milsap Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Milsap Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Milsap Road have a pool?
Yes, 223 Milsap Road has a pool.
Does 223 Milsap Road have accessible units?
No, 223 Milsap Road does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Milsap Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Milsap Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Milsap Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Milsap Road does not have units with air conditioning.
