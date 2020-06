Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up. Cedar Hall Closet, Central AC/Heat, Peak-through kitchen to living room. Large open front porch, large covered back porch. Workshop on side for tenant use. Up to 2 pets no pet over 30lbs with 350.00 non refundable deposit per pet. Max Occupancy 5 people. Background check on Tenant(s). Rental History required. No RVs