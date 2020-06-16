18 Morning Dew Trail

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy. This home features recent interior paint, gorgeous mirror walls, functional kitchen, a fireplace with gas connection, and much more. Carpet in main areas and bedrooms, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom opens to a deck. The home also features a roomy fully screened porch with exit to a deck area, great for entertaining or relaxing. Trails HOA offers access to a huge community pool and clubhouse as well as miles of walking and biking trails. Central location situates this home close to shopping, entertainment, houses of worship, schools, and everything Ormond Beach offers. Dont wait, apply today!