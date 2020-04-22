All apartments in Ormond Beach
118 Via Roma
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

118 Via Roma

118 Via Roma · (386) 677-5594
Location

118 Via Roma, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 118 Via Roma · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Ormond Beach Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Il Villaggio subdivision of Ormond Beach. Built in 2006, this home is loaded with upgrades. Kitchen features maple cabinets with granite countertops and center island, double oven, and stainless appliances. Living area is complete with built in entertainment area with corner gas fireplace; tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, master bath features whirlpool garden tub with separate shower. French doors open up to the screened patio for outside entertainment. Ideal location with easy access to the interstate, shopping and restaurants.
Lawn care included.

Please call Kristy to schedule a showing.
*Office-386-677-5594
*After hours-Kristy-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2246643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Via Roma have any available units?
118 Via Roma has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Via Roma have?
Some of 118 Via Roma's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Via Roma currently offering any rent specials?
118 Via Roma isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Via Roma pet-friendly?
No, 118 Via Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 118 Via Roma offer parking?
No, 118 Via Roma does not offer parking.
Does 118 Via Roma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Via Roma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Via Roma have a pool?
Yes, 118 Via Roma has a pool.
Does 118 Via Roma have accessible units?
No, 118 Via Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Via Roma have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Via Roma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Via Roma have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Via Roma does not have units with air conditioning.
