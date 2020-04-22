118 Via Roma

Amenities

Gorgeous Ormond Beach Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Il Villaggio subdivision of Ormond Beach. Built in 2006, this home is loaded with upgrades. Kitchen features maple cabinets with granite countertops and center island, double oven, and stainless appliances. Living area is complete with built in entertainment area with corner gas fireplace; tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, master bath features whirlpool garden tub with separate shower. French doors open up to the screened patio for outside entertainment. Ideal location with easy access to the interstate, shopping and restaurants.

Lawn care included.



Please call Kristy to schedule a showing.

*Office-386-677-5594

*After hours-Kristy-386-503-9822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2246643)