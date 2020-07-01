829 Lowell Blvd B28

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool

We have been deemed an essential service! Call Joe at 407-894-1911- I answer the phone! I can send you a video of this exact condo, you can see it with a lock box, and we can complete the entire move in process electronically - no meeting face-to-face. And yes, the rent is only $1345 per month. Our community also just got a brand new look in 2019!



~Walk to Baldwin Park

~No Carpet

~Lake view

~Black appliances

~Hardwood cabinets

~Washer and dryer

~Second floor with no upstairs neighbors

~On site manager and maintenance

~Lakeside swimming pool

~Professionally cleaned

~Only 3 miles to downtown Orlando

~A+ Baldwin Park schools



Our buildings are made with lots of concrete so they are so much quieter than wood buildings. Why listen to your neighbor's conversation through thin walls if you don't have to?



One parking pass included - additional parking is $50/mo or you can use free street parking.



Call Joe at 407-894-1911 - make sure to reserve this one before someone else gets it.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258118

