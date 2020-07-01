All apartments in Orlando
829 Lowell Blvd B28

829 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

829 Lowell Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Condo B28 at On Baldwin Pond - Property Id: 258118

We have been deemed an essential service! Call Joe at 407-894-1911- I answer the phone! I can send you a video of this exact condo, you can see it with a lock box, and we can complete the entire move in process electronically - no meeting face-to-face. And yes, the rent is only $1345 per month. Our community also just got a brand new look in 2019!

~Walk to Baldwin Park
~No Carpet
~Lake view
~Black appliances
~Hardwood cabinets
~Washer and dryer
~Second floor with no upstairs neighbors
~On site manager and maintenance
~Lakeside swimming pool
~Professionally cleaned
~Only 3 miles to downtown Orlando
~A+ Baldwin Park schools

Our buildings are made with lots of concrete so they are so much quieter than wood buildings. Why listen to your neighbor's conversation through thin walls if you don't have to?

One parking pass included - additional parking is $50/mo or you can use free street parking.

Call Joe at 407-894-1911 - make sure to reserve this one before someone else gets it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258118
Property Id 258118

(RLNE5690864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 have any available units?
829 Lowell Blvd B28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 have?
Some of 829 Lowell Blvd B28's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Lowell Blvd B28 currently offering any rent specials?
829 Lowell Blvd B28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Lowell Blvd B28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Lowell Blvd B28 is pet friendly.
Does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 offer parking?
Yes, 829 Lowell Blvd B28 offers parking.
Does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Lowell Blvd B28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 have a pool?
Yes, 829 Lowell Blvd B28 has a pool.
Does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 have accessible units?
No, 829 Lowell Blvd B28 does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Lowell Blvd B28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Lowell Blvd B28 has units with dishwashers.

