All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201

6166 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6166 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2/2 Condo in the Gated Community of Central Park at MetroWest - Orlando - Beautiful 2/2 condo in the gated community of Central Park at MetroWest is Available Now! This community features two pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, cabanas, a beach volley ball court and more! This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor features beautifully appointed bathrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and marble counter tops. Relax on the screened patio at the end of a hard day. Washer and dryer are provided, located just off the spacious kitchen. Water, garbage and grounds maintenance are included with the rent. Small pets will be considered. HOA approval process.

(RLNE2617975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 have any available units?
6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 have?
Some of 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach