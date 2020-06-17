6166 Westgate Drive Unit 201

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2 Condo in the Gated Community of Central Park at MetroWest - Orlando - Beautiful 2/2 condo in the gated community of Central Park at MetroWest is Available Now! This community features two pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, cabanas, a beach volley ball court and more! This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor features beautifully appointed bathrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and marble counter tops. Relax on the screened patio at the end of a hard day. Washer and dryer are provided, located just off the spacious kitchen. Water, garbage and grounds maintenance are included with the rent. Small pets will be considered. HOA approval process.



