Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

1501 VANTAGE DRIVE

1501 Vantage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Vantage Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Dover Shores West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
UPDATED 3br 2ba near Orlando's HOURGLASS DISTRICT, with 2 car carport and FENCED YARD! This SPLIT FLOOR PLAN home offers NEW VINYL PLANK flooring, fresh interior paint, a completely updated master bath with shower only. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, OPEN FLOOR PLAN with living room open to the dining room. Plenty of parking in the long driveway, with covered parking for 2 cars. Enclosed laundry/storage area is outside at the carport, with washer and dryer included AS-IS and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one pet up to 35lbs, with addition to security deposit (no aggressive breeds). LOCATION is convenient to Downtown Orlando, FL-408, Orlando International Airport and the up and coming Hourglass District. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1501 VANTAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 VANTAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 VANTAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

