1501 VANTAGE DRIVE

UPDATED 3br 2ba near Orlando's HOURGLASS DISTRICT, with 2 car carport and FENCED YARD! This SPLIT FLOOR PLAN home offers NEW VINYL PLANK flooring, fresh interior paint, a completely updated master bath with shower only. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, OPEN FLOOR PLAN with living room open to the dining room. Plenty of parking in the long driveway, with covered parking for 2 cars. Enclosed laundry/storage area is outside at the carport, with washer and dryer included AS-IS and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one pet up to 35lbs, with addition to security deposit (no aggressive breeds). LOCATION is convenient to Downtown Orlando, FL-408, Orlando International Airport and the up and coming Hourglass District. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Don't wait!