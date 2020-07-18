2857 Redditt Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3/2 Home In Breckenridge - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in the Breckenridge subdivision. This home features a living/dining room, kitchen, which includes a refrigerator with ice-maker, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave, and there is a large patio area overlooking the fenced-in backyard. There is also a laundry area with hookups only. There are 1,724 total square feet, with 1,694 square feet under air. Please call me to make an appointment to see this home.



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager: Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5914025)