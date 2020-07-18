All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like
2857 Redditt Road.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2857 Redditt Road

2857 Redditt Road · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2857 Redditt Road, Orange County, FL 32822

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2857 Redditt Road · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1694 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/2 Home In Breckenridge - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in the Breckenridge subdivision. This home features a living/dining room, kitchen, which includes a refrigerator with ice-maker, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave, and there is a large patio area overlooking the fenced-in backyard. There is also a laundry area with hookups only. There are 1,724 total square feet, with 1,694 square feet under air. Please call me to make an appointment to see this home.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager: Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5914025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

