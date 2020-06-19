All apartments in Oakland Park
Oakland Park, FL
5456 Northeast 1st Avenue
5456 Northeast 1st Avenue

5456 Northeast 1st Avenue · (954) 214-8263
Location

5456 Northeast 1st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33334
North Andrews Garden

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5456 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 03/08/2020. Pets: allowed. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in North Andrews Gardens is pet friendly with has terrazzo floors, an updated kitchen, fresh paint, and a large fenced in backyard. Close to the beach, restaurants, Wilton Manors, and I-95. For the quickest response, send a Text to Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3519078 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue have any available units?
5456 Northeast 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
Is 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5456 Northeast 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5456 Northeast 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
