Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Beautifully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large, open concept kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Split floorplan with two master suites! Stackable washer & dryer in unit! Semi-private entrance surrounded by lush green landscaping. Quiet & private community w/ on-site guard and gated entrance. Amenities include 2 pools and a fitness center. Water is Included! Must see this one! Please call Alex Bordes at 954-798-7778 for information or to schedule a showing.