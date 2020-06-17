All apartments in Oakland Park
Oakland Park, FL
4501 North East 18th Avenue
4501 North East 18th Avenue

4501 NE 18th Ave · (954) 916-7765
Location

4501 NE 18th Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33334
North Corals

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood. Just south of Commercial, west of US 1, this freshly painted and move in ready home features stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops, central A/C and ceiling fans, and tile flooring throughout as well as separate dining area and spacious bedrooms with ample closet spaces. Also offers a separate utility room with full-size washer and dryer and a rarely available one-car garage, too! Low-maintence yard with full privacy fencing to enjoy with friends and family. Rent includes high-speed internet + Ringâ¢ security system, yard maintenance and pest control. One small pet okay (upon approval and with additional pet fee). No HOA so FAST approval. A fantastic place to call home. Contact Cari at 954-816-9945 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have any available units?
4501 North East 18th Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have?
Some of 4501 North East 18th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 North East 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4501 North East 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 North East 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 North East 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4501 North East 18th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 North East 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4501 North East 18th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4501 North East 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 North East 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 North East 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4501 North East 18th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
