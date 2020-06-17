4501 North East 18th Avenue

Amenities

Call or text Cari Luna today at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bathroom halfplex in the heart of delightful Florinada neighborhood. Just south of Commercial, west of US 1, this freshly painted and move in ready home features stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops, central A/C and ceiling fans, and tile flooring throughout as well as separate dining area and spacious bedrooms with ample closet spaces. Also offers a separate utility room with full-size washer and dryer and a rarely available one-car garage, too! Low-maintence yard with full privacy fencing to enjoy with friends and family. Rent includes high-speed internet + Ringâ¢ security system, yard maintenance and pest control. One small pet okay (upon approval and with additional pet fee). No HOA so FAST approval. A fantastic place to call home. Contact Cari at 954-816-9945 today!