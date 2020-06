Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Large 1,800 SF two bedroom with huge laundry room and huge florida room open to kitchen. Formal living and dining room as well. Lots of light. Mid-century bathrooms. New cement roof. One carport space and circular drive for parking. Quiet street. Private front and rear yard. You will not find this much space in an apartment in a duplex anywhere but here. Easy to show. Use Show Assist.