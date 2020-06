Amenities

stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Amazing Loft Unit.2 bedrooms one Bath !!! European Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, all Stainless Steel Appliances State of the art appliances and custom Island.Newly finished two story condo,only use by owners a few months, close to downtown Ft. Lauderdale and Wilton Manors. About 2.5 miles to the beach.Beautifully designed. This condo is in the heart of a growing market.

18 foot ceilings, wall to wall closet in bedroom.New Laminate floor.Unique loft