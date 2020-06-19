3453 NW 44 ST #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit. Great amenities: Gated community, Pool, fitness center, Tennis court and Club-House. Beautiful gardens for walking. Excellent to live. Quite and nice neighborhood. Equal Housing Opportunity. Excellent Location. Ready for you. See Rental Application attached. MUST SEE IT. RENT IT NOW!!!. Assigned Parking. 1st Month and 2 Security Deposits. NICE CONDO. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE HERE!!!!

BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit. Great amenities: Gated community, Pool, fitness center, Tennis court and Club-House. Beautiful gardens for walking. Excellent to live. Quite and nice neighborhood. Equal Housing Opportunity. Excellent Location. Ready for you. See Rental Application attached. MUST SEE IT. RENT IT NOW!!!. Assigned Parking. 1st Month and 2 Security Deposits. NICE CONDO. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE HERE!!!!