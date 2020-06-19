All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

3453 NW 44 ST #201

3453 Northwest 44th Street · (305) 755-2905
Location

3453 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Three Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit. Great amenities: Gated community, Pool, fitness center, Tennis court and Club-House. Beautiful gardens for walking. Excellent to live. Quite and nice neighborhood. Equal Housing Opportunity. Excellent Location. Ready for you. See Rental Application attached. MUST SEE IT. RENT IT NOW!!!. Assigned Parking. 1st Month and 2 Security Deposits. NICE CONDO. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE HERE!!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have any available units?
3453 NW 44 ST #201 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have?
Some of 3453 NW 44 ST #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 NW 44 ST #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3453 NW 44 ST #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 NW 44 ST #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 is pet friendly.
Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 does offer parking.
Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have a pool?
Yes, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 has a pool.
Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have accessible units?
No, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 NW 44 ST #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3453 NW 44 ST #201 has units with air conditioning.
