Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

Spacious and comfortable condo with relaxing screened in balcony, in a gated community. Situated on the NE side of town within minutes to bustling downtown Wilton Manors and the beautiful beaches. The complex is situated on the Middle River with a heated pool riverside and features a club house and tennis courts for your enjoyment. This is a non-smoking building. Possible shorter rental available.