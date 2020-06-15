All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like 3042 NE 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
3042 NE 13th Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:06 PM

3042 NE 13th Ave

3042 Northeast 13th Avenue · (954) 562-8210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3042 Northeast 13th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Coral Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly priced. New kitchen appliances, newly updated bathroom, freshly painted unit, new carpet in bedrooms. This spacious half duplex is like single family living. Huge, private backyard with an oversized screened patio located off both bedrooms. Private indoor laundry for your added convenience. Central air conditioning. Rent includes water and lawn/yard maintenance. Located east of Dixie Hwy off Oakland Park Blvd, the location is central to shops, restaurants, entertainment and all Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas have to offer. This is a pet friendly property. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 NE 13th Ave have any available units?
3042 NE 13th Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3042 NE 13th Ave have?
Some of 3042 NE 13th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 NE 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3042 NE 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 NE 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 NE 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3042 NE 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 3042 NE 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3042 NE 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 NE 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 NE 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 3042 NE 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3042 NE 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3042 NE 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 NE 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 NE 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 NE 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3042 NE 13th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3042 NE 13th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity