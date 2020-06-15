3042 NE 13th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly priced. New kitchen appliances, newly updated bathroom, freshly painted unit, new carpet in bedrooms. This spacious half duplex is like single family living. Huge, private backyard with an oversized screened patio located off both bedrooms. Private indoor laundry for your added convenience. Central air conditioning. Rent includes water and lawn/yard maintenance. Located east of Dixie Hwy off Oakland Park Blvd, the location is central to shops, restaurants, entertainment and all Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas have to offer. This is a pet friendly property. Available for immediate occupancy.