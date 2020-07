3040 NE 16th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool internet access sauna tennis court

MUST SEE !!! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED BRIGHT UNIT, MOVE IN & TURN KEY READY. DECORATOR, CUSTOM TILED FLOORS IN LR,DR,KITCHEN & BALCONY.ARCHITECTURALLY COMPELLING FRAMED MIRROR & ACCENT COLUMNS IN LR,DR. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. FRONT & KITCHEN SCREENED DOORS FUNCTIONALLY STYLED FOR LIVING FLOW AND AIR CIRCULATION.WALK-IN CLOSET,TANKLESS WATER HEATER. LARGE FLOOR TO CEILING STORAGE AREA ON 3RD/SAME FLOOR. AMMENITIES INCLUDE WI-FI & CABLE TV. CLUBHOUSE WITH SAUNA, EXERCISE ROOM,BILLARDS,SHUFFLE BOARD,TENNIS COURTS.RELAX IN HEATED POOL OR DOCKSIDE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF CANAL AND RELAXING GROUNDS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:3.5 MILES TO DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DISTRICT & LAS OLAS BLVD., 2 MILES TO FT. LAUDERDALE'S BEACHES & 1.3 MILES TO WILTON MANORS BOUTIQUE RESTAURANTS & ENTERTAINMENT.