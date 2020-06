Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool internet access

2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach. This NEAT & TIDY unit features a screened in patio, view of the Middle River, real hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms and kitchen, and includes WATER, SEWER, TRASH, INTERNET & CABLE