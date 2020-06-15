2465 NW 33rd St

Amenities

Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

This is a Certified Wildlife habitat areas with lots of amenities included gated entries, resort style pool area, whirlpool tub, 2 tennis courts, fitness center, jogging trails. Tenants to be screened by HOA representative. Certain restrictions by association. Outside Management at a grand club house. Pets allowed with NO REFUND DEPOSIT. All ages community. Pay stubs & legible copy of tenants ID. Combined verifiable household income required. Criminal background/eviction report. 650 or better credit minimum required.