Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:38 PM

2465 NW 33rd St

2465 NW 33rd Street · (954) 557-9998
Location

2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Sail Boat Lake Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
new construction
tennis court
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
This is a Certified Wildlife habitat areas with lots of amenities included gated entries, resort style pool area, whirlpool tub, 2 tennis courts, fitness center, jogging trails. Tenants to be screened by HOA representative. Certain restrictions by association. Outside Management at a grand club house. Pets allowed with NO REFUND DEPOSIT. All ages community. Pay stubs & legible copy of tenants ID. Combined verifiable household income required. Criminal background/eviction report. 650 or better credit minimum required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 NW 33rd St have any available units?
2465 NW 33rd St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2465 NW 33rd St have?
Some of 2465 NW 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 NW 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2465 NW 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 NW 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 NW 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2465 NW 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2465 NW 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 2465 NW 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2465 NW 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 NW 33rd St have a pool?
Yes, 2465 NW 33rd St has a pool.
Does 2465 NW 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 2465 NW 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 NW 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2465 NW 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2465 NW 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2465 NW 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
