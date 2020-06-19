220 NW 47th St

Amenities

Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new AC unit, hurricane high impact windows and doors, updated modern bathrooms, tile flooring, with walnut flooring in bedrooms. Master suite with sitting area and custom cabinetry. Small garage for storage and driveway for 4 cars. Beautiful backyard with a deck and a gorgeous Banyan tree. Garden lights with bluetooth speakers so you can relax and enjoy your favorite music. No pets please.