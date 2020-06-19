All apartments in Oakland Park
220 NW 47th St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:11 PM

220 NW 47th St

220 Northwest 47th Street · (954) 649-6605
Location

220 Northwest 47th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309
North Andrews Garden

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Simply amazing remodeled 2/2 in Oakland Park for rent. Close to I95, restaurants and malls, Wilton Manors and minutes from the beach. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new AC unit, hurricane high impact windows and doors, updated modern bathrooms, tile flooring, with walnut flooring in bedrooms. Master suite with sitting area and custom cabinetry. Small garage for storage and driveway for 4 cars. Beautiful backyard with a deck and a gorgeous Banyan tree. Garden lights with bluetooth speakers so you can relax and enjoy your favorite music. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 NW 47th St have any available units?
220 NW 47th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 NW 47th St have?
Some of 220 NW 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 NW 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
220 NW 47th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 NW 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 220 NW 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 220 NW 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 220 NW 47th St does offer parking.
Does 220 NW 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 NW 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 NW 47th St have a pool?
No, 220 NW 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 220 NW 47th St have accessible units?
No, 220 NW 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 220 NW 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 NW 47th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 NW 47th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 NW 47th St has units with air conditioning.
