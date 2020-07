Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. LARGE SCREENED-IN PATIO WITH SERENE LAKE VIEW, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE, DINING AND SHOPPING. NO PETS ALLOWED. ASSOCIATION TAKES 2-3 WEEKS WITH APPROVAL PROCESS. MUST HAVE CREDIT OVER 600 TO BE APPROVED. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO 2 MONTHS OF RENT ( MIGHT BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993