1991 NW 32nd Ct

Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875



This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park. The house has impact windows, new wood-looking tile floors in the main area and vinyl-planks in the bedrooms, a car port, and a circular driveway. The roof and AC are new and appliances were recently updated. The master bedroom has 2 large closets and an in-suite bathroom. The kitchen is large with ample counter and cabinet space. There is a utility room with an included washer and dryer. The backporch is much larger than average and was remodeled to include its own electrical, fans, lights, and no-see'em screens to keep water, dirt, and bugs out. The backyard has a 6 ft privacy fence and more than enough room for gardening, children's toys, or entertaining. The front yard has a certified butterfly garden. There is a shed attached to the carport.



*all items in the backyard will be removed except the patio furniture

*TV not included

