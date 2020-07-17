All apartments in Oakland Park
1991 NW 32nd Ct

1991 Northwest 32nd Court · (727) 501-3773
Location

1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Royal Palm Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875

This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park. The house has impact windows, new wood-looking tile floors in the main area and vinyl-planks in the bedrooms, a car port, and a circular driveway. The roof and AC are new and appliances were recently updated. The master bedroom has 2 large closets and an in-suite bathroom. The kitchen is large with ample counter and cabinet space. There is a utility room with an included washer and dryer. The backporch is much larger than average and was remodeled to include its own electrical, fans, lights, and no-see'em screens to keep water, dirt, and bugs out. The backyard has a 6 ft privacy fence and more than enough room for gardening, children's toys, or entertaining. The front yard has a certified butterfly garden. There is a shed attached to the carport.

*all items in the backyard will be removed except the patio furniture
*TV not included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1991-nw-32nd-ct-oakland-park-fl/309875
Property Id 309875

(RLNE5949245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have any available units?
1991 NW 32nd Ct has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have?
Some of 1991 NW 32nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 NW 32nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1991 NW 32nd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 NW 32nd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1991 NW 32nd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1991 NW 32nd Ct offers parking.
Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1991 NW 32nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have a pool?
No, 1991 NW 32nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 1991 NW 32nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 NW 32nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1991 NW 32nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1991 NW 32nd Ct has units with air conditioning.
