114 Lake Emerald Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

114 Lake Emerald Dr

114 Lake Emerald Drive · (954) 326-9975
Location

114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Lake Emerald

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed. Granite counter tops, SS Appliances, Huge Bedrooms, Newer A/C, Laminate flooring thru-out, 12x8 Screened Patio so you can enjoy your direct wide open Lake Views. Laundry Room is directly across form your unit. The Resort Style Community includes 3 heated pools, Tennis, Fitness, Premium Cable, and an active Club House. Close to everything. All that is missing is you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have any available units?
114 Lake Emerald Dr has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have?
Some of 114 Lake Emerald Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Lake Emerald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
114 Lake Emerald Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Lake Emerald Dr pet-friendly?
No, 114 Lake Emerald Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr offer parking?
No, 114 Lake Emerald Dr does not offer parking.
Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Lake Emerald Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 114 Lake Emerald Dr has a pool.
Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have accessible units?
No, 114 Lake Emerald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Lake Emerald Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Lake Emerald Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Lake Emerald Dr has units with air conditioning.
