114 Lake Emerald Dr

Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed. Granite counter tops, SS Appliances, Huge Bedrooms, Newer A/C, Laminate flooring thru-out, 12x8 Screened Patio so you can enjoy your direct wide open Lake Views. Laundry Room is directly across form your unit. The Resort Style Community includes 3 heated pools, Tennis, Fitness, Premium Cable, and an active Club House. Close to everything. All that is missing is you.