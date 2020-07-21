All apartments in North Port
3165 Lucaya Avenue
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

3165 Lucaya Avenue

3165 Lucaya Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3165 Lucaya Avenue, North Port, FL 34286

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue have any available units?
3165 Lucaya Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
Is 3165 Lucaya Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3165 Lucaya Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 Lucaya Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3165 Lucaya Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue offer parking?
No, 3165 Lucaya Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3165 Lucaya Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue have a pool?
No, 3165 Lucaya Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3165 Lucaya Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3165 Lucaya Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3165 Lucaya Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3165 Lucaya Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
