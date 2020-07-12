/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM
197 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL with pool
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4081 Roderigo Avenue
4081 Roderigo Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1833 sqft
Vacation / Short Term Rental - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: April through September 2020 RENTED: October 2020 through March 2021 Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* / month *Does not
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2076 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
13889 Posada street
13889 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1437 sqft
Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Jocky Club of North Point
6678 Electra Avenue
6678 Electra Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Jocky Club of North Point
3288 Montclair Circle
3288 Montclair Circle, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1319 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4695 Blueridge St
4695 Blueridge Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1566 sqft
North Port Pool Home - Recently became available for 2020 Season You're in luck 3/2/2 Pool home with an incredible view of the Lake, great location near Charlotte sports park shopping restaurants beaches, golf I 75 and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4380 KENNETT STREET
4380 Kennett Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2020 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM home with a pool! Located on a very quiet street off San Mateo, just minutes from Walmart and the mall. Freshly painted and landscaped, no carpet and new fixtures. All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES complement the Corian counters.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2901 Cerullo Street
2901 Cerullo Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5022 Bayberry St
5022 Bayberry Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1640 sqft
5022 Bayberry St. North Port - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home in desirable area of North Port. Available for Jan-Apr 2021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853986)
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
11950 TAPESTRY LANE
11950 Tapestry Lane, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Less than 1 year old LARGE VILLA Available for immediate Occupancy 2 BEDROOMS. PLUS DEN , 2 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARGE . THE RENT PRICE INCLUDES LANDSCAPING , IRRIGATION AND ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20339 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1871 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME for you to enjoy. This home is located in Grand Paradiso - West Villages guard-gated community. A resort community with lots of amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12659 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12659 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2025 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey with all the utilities and maintenance paid by the owner. New Trevi model home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home boasts an awesome salt pool and hot tub heated from the bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
8946 Sydney Avenue - 1
8946 West Sydney Avenue, North Port, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2468 sqft
You will feel immediately relaxed as you enter this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom executive home which sleeps up to 12 comfortably. The living area offers plenty of space for all guests to spread out.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20554 PREGO PLACE
20554 Prego Place, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1564 sqft
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/A4455641 Fantastic opportunity on a seasonal rental for a 2 bed 2 bath villa with den at Gran Paradiso! Annual rental on a newly built villa in this Tuscan inspired community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jocky Club of North Point
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1930 Mossy Oak Dr in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20578 BUONO COURT
20578 Buono Court, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2032 sqft
Seasonal rental over 2,000 Sq feet 4 bedrooms , 3 baths and 2 car garage home on cul de sac extra large lot with extended lanai overlooking lake.The property is tastefully decorated with all new furniture , towels , linens , silverware , etc.
1 of 16
Last updated June 17 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
