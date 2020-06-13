103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Port, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in North Port that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Lakeside Plantation
38 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.

1 Unit Available
2780 West Price Boulevard
2780 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1194 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.

Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 Unit Available
2441 Stagnaro Road
2441 Stagnaro Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
2441 Stagnaro Road Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND DEN- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
5669 THYER STREET
5669 Thyer Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2399 sqft
3BR/2BA Single Family Home in North Port - Spacious home available April 1 as an annual rental.

1 Unit Available
3061 Brewster Rd
3061 Brewster Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1500 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
2540 Vedado St. N.
2540 Vedado Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
2540 Vedado St. N. Available 06/15/20 NORTH SUMTER COMMUTER - This 3 bed, 2 bath beauty is perfectly located for commuting to Port Charlotte, Sarasota or Venice.

Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 Unit Available
2877 Sultan Ave
2877 Sultan Ct, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1571 sqft
Charming BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Home Available for Rent! Apply TODAY! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately.

1 Unit Available
1935 Marasco Ln
1935 Marasco Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1935 Marasco Ln in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1930 Mossy Oak Dr in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
6032 Merril Street
6032 Merril Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1675 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in North Port, FL is now available.

1 Unit Available
1313 Mendavia Terrace
1313 Mendavia Ter, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
6870 Abady Lane
6870 Abady Lane, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
2531 West Price Boulevard
2531 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
6865 Appomattox Drive
6865 Appomattox Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1460 South Salford Boulevard
1460 South Salford Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1302 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
2369 North Biscayne Drive
2369 North Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
5444 Kenwood Drive
5444 Kenwood Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1239 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
7596 Darlene Street
7596 Darlene Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1204 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
5487 Kenwood Drive
5487 Kenwood Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Port, FL

Finding an apartment in North Port that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

