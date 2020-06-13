Apartment List
/
FL
/
north port
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

176 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL with garage

North Port apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5278 Sabrina Terrace
5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2253 S. Chamberlain Blvd
2253 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
2253 S. Chamberlain Blvd Available 06/15/20 3 BED 2 BATH FOR RENT! - BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME- MOVE IN READY NOW. (RLNE5715795)

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2441 Stagnaro Road
2441 Stagnaro Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
2441 Stagnaro Road Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND DEN- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3061 Brewster Rd
3061 Brewster Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1500 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4081 Roderigo Avenue
4081 Roderigo Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1833 sqft
Vacation / Short Term Rental - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: April through September 2020 RENTED: March 2020 and October 2020 through March 2021 Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* /

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2540 Vedado St. N.
2540 Vedado Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
2540 Vedado St. N. Available 06/15/20 NORTH SUMTER COMMUTER - This 3 bed, 2 bath beauty is perfectly located for commuting to Port Charlotte, Sarasota or Venice.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1949 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3604 SPINNER AVENUE
3604 Spinner Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1820 sqft
Spacious home with a floor plan that well accommodates the whole family. With soaring ceilings and decorative niches, this blank canvas will easily convert into home, sweet home in no time. Generous great room in which the kitchen looks upon.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
13351 DIMARCO STREET
13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD
1931 Johannesberg Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1610 sqft
Beautifully Designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage In-ground caged pool home on a larger over-sized lot w/ privacy greenbelt area in back yard! Split plan home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, w/ plenty of room for the entire family!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5228 GROBE STREET
5228 Grobe Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
894 sqft
This is a cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home in North Port. The property is fully fenced in and well cared for. There is drive space with carport as well as a detached 2 car garage in the backyard for your toys or a workshop.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1881 sqft
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8311 ETON COURT
8311 Eton Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
998 sqft
Let this fully modern, well appointed, fully tiled, two bedroom, two bath and one car garage home be your destination.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7107 ARAB COURT
7107 Arab Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
Conveniently located just off US 41, this home sits on a peaceful cul-de-sac where the kids can bike and play. The anglers will appreciate that it is just blocks from the public boat ramp.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6670 GLACIER AVENUE
6670 Glacier Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1562 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, pool home with hot tub. Nicely furnished tile and carpet, screen lanai great neighborhood. Pool and hot tub was added after and came out beautiful, water fall spills into pool from hot tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1684 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6915 GLACIER AVENUE
6915 Glacier Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1336 sqft
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8034 TRIONFO AVENUE
8034 Trionfo Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1254 sqft
Short term vacation rental, NO annual leases accepted. January, February, March 2018 not available. Get away from it all at this quite North Port, Florida home located minutes to many of the areas warm mineral springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Port, FL

North Port apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Port 3 BedroomsNorth Port Apartments with Balcony
North Port Apartments with GarageNorth Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Port Apartments with ParkingNorth Port Apartments with Pool
North Port Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Port Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Port Furnished ApartmentsNorth Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University