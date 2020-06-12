/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
127 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Port, FL
Lakeside Plantation
38 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
904 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 Unit Available
8071 Meade Court - S026
8071 Meade Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
998 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: Sept - Dec 2020 RENTED: Jan - Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $1,800* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Very cute two bedroom home located in Leisure Villas of North Port, a 55+ Community.
1 Unit Available
13351 DIMARCO STREET
13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife.
1 Unit Available
5228 GROBE STREET
5228 Grobe Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
894 sqft
This is a cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home in North Port. The property is fully fenced in and well cared for. There is drive space with carport as well as a detached 2 car garage in the backyard for your toys or a workshop.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).
1 Unit Available
8311 ETON COURT
8311 Eton Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
998 sqft
Let this fully modern, well appointed, fully tiled, two bedroom, two bath and one car garage home be your destination.
1 Unit Available
5800 SABAL TRACE DRIVE
5800 Sabal Trace Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1489 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Gated Community Located on 2ND Floor with Newer Furnishings, Located in North Port Close To Shopping & Restaurants, Located 30 Minutes From Boca Grande, Non-Smoking Condo. Call For Availability!
1 Unit Available
8034 TRIONFO AVENUE
8034 Trionfo Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1254 sqft
Short term vacation rental, NO annual leases accepted. January, February, March 2018 not available. Get away from it all at this quite North Port, Florida home located minutes to many of the areas warm mineral springs.
1 Unit Available
5748 SABAL TRACE DRIVE
5748 Sabal Trace Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1168 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR END UNIT CONDO LOCATED IN "THE COLONY @ SABAL TRACE" GATED COMMUNITY, CERAMIC TILE & CARPET, OVERLOOKS LAKE, IN GROWING AREA OF NORTH PORT, CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE
12056 Blazing Star Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1816 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR DECEMBER AND JANUARY 2020. Enjoy the 3D mattaport tour of the home. All the utilities are included with the home.
Results within 1 mile of North Port
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
9426 Tacoma Ave,
9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598 Brand new duplex available to rent 06/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 Unit Available
12538 SW Kingsway Circle #303
12538 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
871 sqft
Lake Suzy /Heron Pointe 1st floor Condo - 2/2 Annual rental, Vacant and ready to move into Heated pool close to I-75 exit 170 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677082)
1 Unit Available
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2
12227 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1460 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE * 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE. * AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75 * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 Unit Available
175 Kings Hwy 724
175 Kings Hwy -Bldg 11-Unit B1, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1137 sqft
175 Kings Highway, unit 724, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Seasonal furnished condo. LAKE SUZY AREA! Comfortable two bed, two bath, 2nd floor condo with elevator to your door.
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 Unit Available
9522 ACE ROAD
9522 Ace Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
cute 3 bed 2 bath duplex 1065 sq. ft. screened porch and open floor plan. washer and dry hook up in unit. Many newer upgrades such as; roof, gutters, and downspouts. Lawn Maintenance Included
1 Unit Available
26874 WEISKOPF DRIVE
26874 Weiskopf Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1914 sqft
Make an appointment to see this almost brand new home in the gated golf community of Boca Royale . It features a Split Floor Plan with two bedrooms plus a den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and center island.
