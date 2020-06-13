Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

106 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL with balcony

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1313 Mendavia Terrace
1313 Mendavia Ter, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5278 Sabrina Terrace
5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE
8153 Boca Grande Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1440 sqft
This is an updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the North Port Area. This home is located near Mineral Springs, Parks, the Library, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD
1931 Johannesberg Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1610 sqft
Beautifully Designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage In-ground caged pool home on a larger over-sized lot w/ privacy greenbelt area in back yard! Split plan home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, w/ plenty of room for the entire family!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8034 TRIONFO AVENUE
8034 Trionfo Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1254 sqft
Short term vacation rental, NO annual leases accepted. January, February, March 2018 not available. Get away from it all at this quite North Port, Florida home located minutes to many of the areas warm mineral springs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1675 EUGENIA AVENUE
1675 Eugenia Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1508 sqft
Charming home, tastefully furnished, with bright light rooms in a residential neighborhood available for your vacation needs. Home is located close to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and moments from world famous fishing, golfing, and sandy Gulf beaches.

1 of 48

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard
1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in North Port, FL. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,400.00 sq ft of living space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated May 28 at 02:10pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10534 Medjool Drive
10534 Medjool Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
2034 sqft
SEASONA LRENTAL, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always FREE), TIKI BAR, fine dining,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16874 TOLEDO BLADE BOULEVARD
16874 Toledo Blade Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2725 sqft
With high ceilings and a view to the pool, this breathtaking, single family home features an open layout and split bedroom floor plan. Available furnished or unfurnished!! With three bedrooms, an office, and two full baths, to say this 2700 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9522 ACE ROAD
9522 Ace Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
cute 3 bed 2 bath duplex 1065 sq. ft. screened porch and open floor plan. washer and dry hook up in unit. Many newer upgrades such as; roof, gutters, and downspouts. Lawn Maintenance Included

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
437 Cerromar Lane
437 Cerromar Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
946 sqft
Furnished 2/2 thrid floor unit available for annual rent in the desirable community of Farmington Vistas located in the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
216 CERROMAR WAY S
216 Cerromar Way South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
ALREADY BOOKED FOR JAN - MARCH 2021 -- NO ANNUAL RENTALS -- AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON FROM AUGUST - DECEMBER 2020 -- Turnkey Furnished - Enjoy your summer or winter in Florida at the incredible Augusta Villas at Plantation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Section 96
1 Unit Available
473 RICOLD TERRACE
473 Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1044 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home with community pool . Features include a large eat in kitchen, livng room three bedroom and screen lanai off master bedroom. Close to Shopping , restaurants and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
23463 AWABUKI DRIVE
23463 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2215 sqft
Seasonal Rental: Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 Bath Condo in SARASOTA NATIONAL with FULL GOLF ACCESS $5,500/month (January-April 2020) is BOOKED.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD
4274 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1574 sqft
Absolute Gorgeous Views from every room of this home upon entry. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with Heated Pool on Canal with Boat Dock/Lift: Fully furnished with everything you need for a home away from home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Port, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Port renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

