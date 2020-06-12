/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 PM
216 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Port, FL
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Lakeside Plantation
38 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3476 Brewster Road
3476 Brewster Rd, North Port, FL
Almost brand new. Large, split bedroom plan. Huge kitchen and open living, dining room. Barely lived in. Gorgeous home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6032 Merril Street
6032 Merril Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1675 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in North Port, FL is now available.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4653 Belladonna Avenue
4653 Belladonna Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1313 Mendavia Terrace
1313 Mendavia Ter, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6870 Abady Lane
6870 Abady Lane, North Port, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2531 West Price Boulevard
2531 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
6865 Appomattox Drive
6865 Appomattox Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1460 South Salford Boulevard
1460 South Salford Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1302 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2369 North Biscayne Drive
2369 North Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5444 Kenwood Drive
5444 Kenwood Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1239 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7596 Darlene Street
7596 Darlene Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1204 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5487 Kenwood Drive
5487 Kenwood Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1704 Lindsay Avenue
1704 Lindsay Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1274 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2780 West Price Boulevard
2780 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1194 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
6678 Electra Avenue
6678 Electra Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4957 Dewberry Street
4957 Dewberry Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5278 Sabrina Terrace
5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1949 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5022 Bayberry St
5022 Bayberry Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5022 Bayberry St. North Port - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home in desirable area of North Port. Available for Jan-Apr 2021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853986)
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2977 Sean Rd
2977 Sean Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
- (RLNE5814506)
