Last updated July 12 2020

221 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Port apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2253 S. Chamberlain Blvd
2253 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH FOR RENT! - BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME- MOVE IN READY NOW. (RLNE5715795)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1424 Dexter Rd
1424 Dexter Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1506 sqft
Lovely 3 BR / 2 Bath Home - North Port, FL - This home is available now. Come home to an open floor plan with high ceilings and a split floor plan. This property has a 2 car garage, large yard, and screened-in lanai.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4081 Roderigo Avenue
4081 Roderigo Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1833 sqft
Vacation / Short Term Rental - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: April through September 2020 RENTED: October 2020 through March 2021 Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* / month *Does not

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5632 Espanola Avenue
5632 Espanola Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Port. Amenities included: central air, central heat, laminate floors in all bedrooms, storage, washer dryer hookup, laundry in building, and yard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8311 ETON COURT
8311 Eton Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
This is a 55 and older community. Let this fully modern, well appointed, fully tiled, two bedroom, two bath and one car garage home be your destination.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8705 Cristobal Avenue
8705 Cristobal Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1448 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Port. Amenities included: balcony, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new floors, freshly painted and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 31st 2020.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
13889 Posada street
13889 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1437 sqft
Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.

Last updated June 25
1 Unit Available
5278 Sabrina Terrace
5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1112 Hillsborough Blvd.
1112 Hillsborough Boulevard, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1694 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $3,080* / month Apr-Dec $1,760* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Come stay in this beautiful Freshwater Canal Home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1935 Marasco Ln
1935 Marasco Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1935 Marasco Ln in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4380 KENNETT STREET
4380 Kennett Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2020 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM home with a pool! Located on a very quiet street off San Mateo, just minutes from Walmart and the mall. Freshly painted and landscaped, no carpet and new fixtures. All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES complement the Corian counters.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2901 Cerullo Street
2901 Cerullo Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4740 Avanti Cir.
4740 Avanti Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a Spacious Yard - Bright and newly renovated three bedroom two bath with a single car garage, and a well sized fenced in back yard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6432 Otis Rd
6432 Otis Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1495 sqft
On canal with gulf access... 500 feet to main River! Quiet street, excellent neighbors AND a very nice screened in Lanai. You will be really impressed with everything from the condition, location and especially the price.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11950 TAPESTRY LANE
11950 Tapestry Lane, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Less than 1 year old LARGE VILLA Available for immediate Occupancy 2 BEDROOMS. PLUS DEN , 2 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARGE . THE RENT PRICE INCLUDES LANDSCAPING , IRRIGATION AND ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20339 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1871 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME for you to enjoy. This home is located in Grand Paradiso - West Villages guard-gated community.  A resort community with lots of amenities.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12659 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12659 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2025 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey with all the utilities and maintenance paid by the owner. New Trevi model home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home boasts an awesome salt pool and hot tub heated from the bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2283 SANTONIAN TERRACE
2283 Santonian Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1416 sqft
This gorgeous home has everything you've been searching for. It's equipped with a large gourmet style kitchen with updated cabinetry, attractive counters, and appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Port, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Port apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

