Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
127 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Port, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8071 Meade Court - S026
8071 Meade Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
998 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: Sept - Dec 2020 RENTED: Jan - Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $1,800* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Very cute two bedroom home located in Leisure Villas of North Port, a 55+ Community.
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1881 sqft
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6670 GLACIER AVENUE
6670 Glacier Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1562 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, pool home with hot tub. Nicely furnished tile and carpet, screen lanai great neighborhood. Pool and hot tub was added after and came out beautiful, water fall spills into pool from hot tub.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1684 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8034 TRIONFO AVENUE
8034 Trionfo Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1254 sqft
Short term vacation rental, NO annual leases accepted. January, February, March 2018 not available. Get away from it all at this quite North Port, Florida home located minutes to many of the areas warm mineral springs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 EUGENIA AVENUE
1675 Eugenia Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1508 sqft
Charming home, tastefully furnished, with bright light rooms in a residential neighborhood available for your vacation needs. Home is located close to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and moments from world famous fishing, golfing, and sandy Gulf beaches.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3719 ALBATROS LANE
3719 Albatros Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL IN NORTH PORT. 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage, quiet area nearby shopping, beaches, golf.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4550 FERNWAY DRIVE
4550 Fernway Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1259 sqft
Nice furnished home with pool and outdoor area. Great home in a convenient Location Close to NEW Emergency Center on Toledo Blade & I-75! Privacy fenced around. Spend your vacation in Florida, included TV and all utilities. Cleaning fee $180.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12659 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12659 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2025 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey with all the utilities and maintenance paid by the owner. New Trevi model home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home boasts an awesome salt pool and hot tub heated from the bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20356 GRAZIE PLACE
20356 Grazie Place, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2254 sqft
Beautiful house for rent long or short term while you search for permanent home. Heated pool and 3-car garage. This fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bath home will more than meet your approval.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lakeside Plantation
1 Unit Available
1258 JONAH DRIVE
1258 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all.
Results within 1 mile of North Port
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1592 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Kings Hwy 724
175 Kings Hwy -Bldg 11-Unit B1, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1137 sqft
175 Kings Highway, unit 724, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Seasonal furnished condo. LAKE SUZY AREA! Comfortable two bed, two bath, 2nd floor condo with elevator to your door.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26632 Raphis Royale Blvd
26632 Raphis Royale Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2310 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in Boca Royale - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN THE OFF-SEASON 2020 Available March 19th, 2020 Boca Royale Golf and Country club immaculate luxury home available to rent, tastefully furnished with everything you need, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16874 TOLEDO BLADE BOULEVARD
16874 Toledo Blade Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2725 sqft
With high ceilings and a view to the pool, this breathtaking, single family home features an open layout and split bedroom floor plan. Available furnished or unfurnished!! With three bedrooms, an office, and two full baths, to say this 2700 sq. ft.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
437 Cerromar Lane
437 Cerromar Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
946 sqft
Furnished 2/2 thrid floor unit available for annual rent in the desirable community of Farmington Vistas located in the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
216 CERROMAR WAY S
216 Cerromar Way South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
ALREADY BOOKED FOR JAN - MARCH 2021 -- NO ANNUAL RENTALS -- AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON FROM AUGUST - DECEMBER 2020 -- Turnkey Furnished - Enjoy your summer or winter in Florida at the incredible Augusta Villas at Plantation.
