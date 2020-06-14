/
1 bedroom apartments
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Port, FL
Lakeside Plantation
39 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
687 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.
Results within 1 mile of North Port
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Results within 5 miles of North Port
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
251 W Cowles
251 West Cowles Street, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April through December 2020 RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 Jan-Mar $1,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,000* / month *Does not include taxes and fees *This property is REALTOR owned Just blocks
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
50 1ST AVENUE
50 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
An original Florida style Cottage style to call home with walking distance to the beaches and downtown Englewood. Safe neighborhood with sidewalks for walking or riding your bike. Close to several parks and across from Lemon Bay itself.
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
450 sqft
RENT REDUCTION. On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex with great lanai. New A/C. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Immediate move in available. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
1 Unit Available
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
1 Unit Available
21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD
21405 Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
656 sqft
Spacious 1 (One) bedroom condo located in the Promenades East Condo Association – 5th. Floor with Elevator for convenience.
Englewood Gardens North
1 Unit Available
860 BAYSHORE DRIVE
860 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
638 sqft
What a sweet spot to spend your winter! This ADORABLE cottage is located close by to all that Florida has to offer from beaches to shopping and dining.
Results within 10 miles of North Port
Verified
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
1 Unit Available
810 Kings Ct Unit B
810 Kings Court, Punta Gorda, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda - 810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda. Includes water. No Pets.
Venice
1 Unit Available
205 AVENUE DES PARQUES STREET S
205 Avenue Des Parques North, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Located in Historic district of Venice Isle. Totally renovated with hurricane impact windows. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar for 2. All new wooded blinds on all windows.
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
616 FLAMINGO DRIVE
616 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
691 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the Island of Venice with private beach access. Enjoy this second floor condo just a short walk to your private beach and close to downtown Venice with all it's shops and dining.
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
908 VILLAS DRIVE
908 Villas Drive, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
240 sqft
Welocme to Venice Villas, a Beach Front community on the Beautiful Island of Venice! Come and enjoy your Tropical Vacation in this Adorable Studio. This second floor,end unit overlooks the huge Community Pool and BBQ Grill area.
