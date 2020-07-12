/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM
124 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Port, FL
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1424 Dexter Rd
1424 Dexter Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1506 sqft
Lovely 3 BR / 2 Bath Home - North Port, FL - This home is available now. Come home to an open floor plan with high ceilings and a split floor plan. This property has a 2 car garage, large yard, and screened-in lanai.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5632 Espanola Avenue
5632 Espanola Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Port. Amenities included: central air, central heat, laminate floors in all bedrooms, storage, washer dryer hookup, laundry in building, and yard.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8705 Cristobal Avenue
8705 Cristobal Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1448 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Port. Amenities included: balcony, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new floors, freshly painted and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 31st 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
13889 Posada street
13889 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1437 sqft
Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1112 Hillsborough Blvd.
1112 Hillsborough Boulevard, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1694 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $3,080* / month Apr-Dec $1,760* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Come stay in this beautiful Freshwater Canal Home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1935 Marasco Ln
1935 Marasco Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1935 Marasco Ln in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2901 Cerullo Street
2901 Cerullo Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4740 Avanti Cir.
4740 Avanti Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a Spacious Yard - Bright and newly renovated three bedroom two bath with a single car garage, and a well sized fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5669 THYER STREET
5669 Thyer Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2399 sqft
3BR/2BA Single Family Home in North Port - Spacious home available April 1 as an annual rental.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6432 Otis Rd
6432 Otis Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1495 sqft
On canal with gulf access... 500 feet to main River! Quiet street, excellent neighbors AND a very nice screened in Lanai. You will be really impressed with everything from the condition, location and especially the price.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jocky Club of North Point
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1930 Mossy Oak Dr in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5159 Abdella Lane
5159 Abdella Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Large 3/2/2 with oversize screened patio. This house is located on a quiet street in North Port Estates. House has split floor plan with a large kitchen.
Last updated June 17 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
8164 Elkenberry Ave
8164 Elkenberry Ave, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1571 sqft
Amazing New Construction 4 BR Home in Desirable Location! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3722 WARRIOR AVENUE
3722 Warrior Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
$130 nightly. Breakaway for a long weekend or an extended stay in this pool home that shatters the mold. Offering all the conveniences of home in an environment that has been touched by the imagination.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
3462 Worthington Ave
3462 Worthington Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
2651 West Price Boulevard
2651 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1680 sqft
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! This single-family home is 1,680 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1335 GLENAN ROAD
1335 Glenan Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FOR DEC 1-31,2020 ONLY. *** RESERVED JULY 1 TO NOV 30, 2020 AND JAN 1 - APR 30, 2021 **Lovely 3bd, 2 bath POOL home on a quiet wooded lot yet close to shopping, beaches, and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1675 EUGENIA AVENUE
1675 Eugenia Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1508 sqft
Charming home, tastefully furnished, with bright light rooms in a residential neighborhood available for your vacation needs. Home is located close to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and moments from world famous fishing, golfing, and sandy Gulf beaches.
