Apartment List
/
FL
/
north port
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

75 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Port renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Lakeside Plantation
39 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2076 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1930 Mossy Oak Dr in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1949 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13351 DIMARCO STREET
13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1881 sqft
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1684 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12659 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12659 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2025 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey with all the utilities and maintenance paid by the owner. New Trevi model home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home boasts an awesome salt pool and hot tub heated from the bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Lakeside Plantation
1 Unit Available
1258 JONAH DRIVE
1258 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE
12056 Blazing Star Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1816 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR DECEMBER AND JANUARY 2020. Enjoy the 3D mattaport tour of the home. All the utilities are included with the home.
Results within 1 mile of North Port
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

1 of 27

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
23437 AWABUKI DRIVE
23437 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1852 sqft
Newly built first floor carriage home, in Sarasota National. This unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den with a sleeper sofa.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
23463 AWABUKI DRIVE
23463 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2215 sqft
Seasonal Rental: Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 Bath Condo in SARASOTA NATIONAL with FULL GOLF ACCESS $5,500/month (January-April 2020) is BOOKED.
Results within 5 miles of North Port
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Port, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Port renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Port 3 BedroomsNorth Port Apartments with Balcony
North Port Apartments with GarageNorth Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Port Apartments with ParkingNorth Port Apartments with Pool
North Port Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Port Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Port Furnished ApartmentsNorth Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University