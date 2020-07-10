/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM
197 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5738 Sabal Trace Dr 203
5738 Sabal Trace Dr 203 Bd5738, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful North Port two bedroom two bathroom Den - Property Id: 124346 This is a beautiful two bedroom two bath condo with a den that can be used as a third bedroom.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1424 Dexter Rd
1424 Dexter Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1506 sqft
Lovely 3 BR / 2 Bath Home - North Port, FL - This home is available now. Come home to an open floor plan with high ceilings and a split floor plan. This property has a 2 car garage, large yard, and screened-in lanai.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8311 ETON COURT
8311 Eton Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
This is a 55 and older community. Let this fully modern, well appointed, fully tiled, two bedroom, two bath and one car garage home be your destination.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2263 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8705 Cristobal Avenue
8705 Cristobal Avenue, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1448 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Port. Amenities included: balcony, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new floors, freshly painted and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 31st 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
1 of 37
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6432 Otis Rd
6432 Otis Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1495 sqft
On canal with gulf access... 500 feet to main River! Quiet street, excellent neighbors AND a very nice screened in Lanai. You will be really impressed with everything from the condition, location and especially the price.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11950 TAPESTRY LANE
11950 Tapestry Lane, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Less than 1 year old LARGE VILLA Available for immediate Occupancy 2 BEDROOMS. PLUS DEN , 2 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARGE . THE RENT PRICE INCLUDES LANDSCAPING , IRRIGATION AND ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20339 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1871 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME for you to enjoy. This home is located in Grand Paradiso - West Villages guard-gated community. A resort community with lots of amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12659 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12659 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2025 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey with all the utilities and maintenance paid by the owner. New Trevi model home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home boasts an awesome salt pool and hot tub heated from the bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
8946 Sydney Avenue - 1
8946 West Sydney Avenue, North Port, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2468 sqft
You will feel immediately relaxed as you enter this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom executive home which sleeps up to 12 comfortably. The living area offers plenty of space for all guests to spread out.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3643 SPINNER AVENUE
3643 Spinner Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1709 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in North Port. Home features tile in Kitchen, Bathrooms, laundry room, carpet in all other rooms, screened lanai, and interior laundry room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20554 PREGO PLACE
20554 Prego Place, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1564 sqft
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/A4455641 Fantastic opportunity on a seasonal rental for a 2 bed 2 bath villa with den at Gran Paradiso! Annual rental on a newly built villa in this Tuscan inspired community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Jocky Club of North Point
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1930 Mossy Oak Dr in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Jocky Club of North Point
2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD
2463 Pan American Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, $1600 per month includes YARD SERVICE, 3/2/2, 1600 sq foot split floor plan home on city water and sewer.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20578 BUONO COURT
20578 Buono Court, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2032 sqft
Seasonal rental over 2,000 Sq feet 4 bedrooms , 3 baths and 2 car garage home on cul de sac extra large lot with extended lanai overlooking lake.The property is tastefully decorated with all new furniture , towels , linens , silverware , etc.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
19155 MANGIERI STREET
19155 Mangieri Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1437 sqft
Resort community, unfurnished, annual lease long term welcome and Pet OK. Landscape maintenance-free, model condition, meticulously cared for great room 2 bed, den, 2 bath single family home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13351 DIMARCO STREET
13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1881 sqft
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1684 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.
