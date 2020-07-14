All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like Tropicana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami, FL
/
Tropicana
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

Tropicana

1900 Sans Souci Blvd · (305) 306-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami
See all
Sans Souci Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tropicana.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
Tropicana Apartments is located at 1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Tropicana offers 1bed 1bath and 2bed 2bath apartments ranging in size from 600 to 1083 sq. ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Fully equipped kitchens, Granite counter tops, Pool BBQ/Picnic Area, Onsite Laundry, Fully equipped Fitness Center and more. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tropicana have any available units?
Tropicana has 5 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tropicana have?
Some of Tropicana's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tropicana currently offering any rent specials?
Tropicana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tropicana pet-friendly?
Yes, Tropicana is pet friendly.
Does Tropicana offer parking?
Yes, Tropicana offers parking.
Does Tropicana have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tropicana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tropicana have a pool?
Yes, Tropicana has a pool.
Does Tropicana have accessible units?
No, Tropicana does not have accessible units.
Does Tropicana have units with dishwashers?
No, Tropicana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tropicana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tropicana has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Tropicana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33181
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle
North Miami, FL 33181
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St
North Miami, FL 33161
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WindwardCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesKeystone Point
Biscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity