All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like 430 NW 136th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami, FL
/
430 NW 136th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

430 NW 136th St

430 Opa Locka Boulevard · (954) 805-7681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 Opa Locka Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33168
Alhambra Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Sharp! Completely renovated! Contemporary efficiency ideal for immediate occupancy. Everything included! Reasonable rent includes electric, water and Wifi. Located in well-established neighborhood. Immaculate with fully equipped kitchen, modern bath, hurricane impact windows, custom shades, new flooring. Private entrance with parking space. Close proximity to I95, 826, South Beach, Wynwood. Short drive to the beaches! No pets. Landlord requires first, last and security. Proof of income. Credit, background and eviction reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 NW 136th St have any available units?
430 NW 136th St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 430 NW 136th St currently offering any rent specials?
430 NW 136th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 NW 136th St pet-friendly?
No, 430 NW 136th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 430 NW 136th St offer parking?
Yes, 430 NW 136th St does offer parking.
Does 430 NW 136th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 NW 136th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 NW 136th St have a pool?
No, 430 NW 136th St does not have a pool.
Does 430 NW 136th St have accessible units?
No, 430 NW 136th St does not have accessible units.
Does 430 NW 136th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 NW 136th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 NW 136th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 NW 136th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 430 NW 136th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle
North Miami, FL 33181
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33181

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms
North Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WindwardCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesKeystone Point
Biscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity