430 NW 136th St

Sharp! Completely renovated! Contemporary efficiency ideal for immediate occupancy. Everything included! Reasonable rent includes electric, water and Wifi. Located in well-established neighborhood. Immaculate with fully equipped kitchen, modern bath, hurricane impact windows, custom shades, new flooring. Private entrance with parking space. Close proximity to I95, 826, South Beach, Wynwood. Short drive to the beaches! No pets. Landlord requires first, last and security. Proof of income. Credit, background and eviction reports.