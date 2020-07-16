Rent Calculator
North Miami, FL
/
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 Northeast 116th Road
Location
1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have any available units?
1725 NE 116th Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Miami, FL
.
What amenities does 1725 NE 116th Rd have?
Some of 1725 NE 116th Rd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 NE 116th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1725 NE 116th Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 NE 116th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Miami
.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd offer parking?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1725 NE 116th Rd has a pool.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have accessible units?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
