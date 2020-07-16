All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like 1725 NE 116th Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami, FL
/
1725 NE 116th Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1725 NE 116th Rd

1725 Northeast 116th Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Miami
See all
Sans Souci Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have any available units?
1725 NE 116th Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami, FL.
What amenities does 1725 NE 116th Rd have?
Some of 1725 NE 116th Rd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 NE 116th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1725 NE 116th Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 NE 116th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd offer parking?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1725 NE 116th Rd has a pool.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have accessible units?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 NE 116th Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 NE 116th Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle
North Miami, FL 33181
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33181
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St
North Miami, FL 33161

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
Kendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central North MiamiCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesSunray East
Keystone PointBiscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University