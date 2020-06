Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Waterfront apartment, Nice apartment, excellent view at the canal, 1 bed,1 1/2 bath, first floor, open balcony, covered parking, heated pool, gym, sauna, party room, close to FIU and Johnson and Wales University, close to the best restaurants... Very nice 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment located on the first floor with Waterview, like living in a house. New refrigerator, laminate floors, covered parking space. Don't miss this one!!