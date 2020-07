Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym air conditioning pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool table

This beautilful one bedroom and 1.5 bathroom apartment with balcony has breathtaking panoramic wide bay views. This bright and updated unit features a well appointed open kitchen and plenty of storage and closet space. Light parquet floors throughout except in the kitchen and bathrooms. Brand new hurricane impact windows and A/C unit. Laundry room on each floor feature brand new washers and dryers. Gym, billiard and card room. Management is onsite aswell as security that receives packages.Less than 10 minutes away from Bal Harbour and the beaches, Florida International University and Barry University. 15 minutes away from the Design District and midtown; 20 minutes away from South Beach and airports. Minutes away fom Whole Foods Market and many little restaurants and shops.