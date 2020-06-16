Amenities

981 Northeast 169th Street, Miami, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor. Rent includes 1 parking space. No pets. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $3500 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10870985. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3578729 ]