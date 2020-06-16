All apartments in North Miami Beach
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

981 Northeast 169th Street

981 Northeast 169th Street · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

981 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Windward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
981 Northeast 169th Street, Miami, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor. Rent includes 1 parking space. No pets. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $3500 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10870985. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3578729 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Northeast 169th Street have any available units?
981 Northeast 169th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 981 Northeast 169th Street currently offering any rent specials?
981 Northeast 169th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Northeast 169th Street pet-friendly?
No, 981 Northeast 169th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 981 Northeast 169th Street offer parking?
Yes, 981 Northeast 169th Street does offer parking.
Does 981 Northeast 169th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Northeast 169th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Northeast 169th Street have a pool?
No, 981 Northeast 169th Street does not have a pool.
Does 981 Northeast 169th Street have accessible units?
No, 981 Northeast 169th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Northeast 169th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Northeast 169th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Northeast 169th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Northeast 169th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
