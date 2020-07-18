2016 Northeast 170th Street

Amenities

16 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 4 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated duplex unit has 4 beds 2 baths. 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Proof of income required, no rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good credit and background. WASHER/DRYER inside. No pets. To schedule a viewing, please call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602944 ]