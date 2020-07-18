All apartments in North Miami Beach
2016 Northeast 170th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

2016 Northeast 170th Street

2016 NE 170th St · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2016 NE 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
City Center

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
16 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 4 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated duplex unit has 4 beds 2 baths. 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Proof of income required, no rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good credit and background. WASHER/DRYER inside. No pets. To schedule a viewing, please call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602944 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street have any available units?
2016 Northeast 170th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami Beach, FL.
Is 2016 Northeast 170th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Northeast 170th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Northeast 170th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Northeast 170th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street offer parking?
No, 2016 Northeast 170th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Northeast 170th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street have a pool?
No, 2016 Northeast 170th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street have accessible units?
No, 2016 Northeast 170th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Northeast 170th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Northeast 170th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Northeast 170th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
