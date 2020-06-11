All apartments in North Miami Beach
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:15 AM

17301 Biscayne Blvd

17301 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 607-6826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17301 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
Spectacular dream home with magnificent view of the intra coastal, ocean and wide city view, 3 full bedroom plus spacious den, Spectacular floor plan, open kitchen, High end appliances (Snaidero, Sub-Zero and Wolf; Grohe), porcelain floor, Amazing five star amenities featuring state of the art fitness center, spa, business center, Teen and Kids Room, Social Room, outdoor gourmet kitchen, full service private marina and Yacht Club, Walking distance to Houston's and PF Chang's for an extraordinary dining experience, only minutes away from the beach, Aventura Mall, Sunny Isles,Bal Harbour, restaurants and Mardy Grass Casino and Gulf-stream Park Casino in Hallandale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
17301 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 17301 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17301 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
17301 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17301 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 17301 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 17301 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17301 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 17301 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 17301 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17301 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 17301 Biscayne Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 17301 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
